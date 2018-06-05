VIDEO: Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff Chat YOUNGER Season 5 on TODAY

In the comedy-drama series "Younger," Tony winner Sutton Foster plays a divorced mom in her 40s passing herself off as younger at a publishing firm, and Hillary Duff plays her co-worker and friend. "We feel like we're just hitting out stride," Duff says. Foster updates TODAY on the baby girl she's adopted and Duff talks about her 6-year-old son: See their sweet photos! "Younger" premieres tonight on TV Land.

After a record-breaking season, TV Land's "Younger" will return for season five tonight, June 5th at 10pm ET/PT.

This season, series star Miriam Shor will make her television directorial debut with an episode to air in July and, as previously announced, Charles Michael Davis ("The Originals"), who plays Kelsey's ex and work rival, Zane Anders, has joined the cast as a series regular.

The most recent season of "Younger" was the highest-rated and most-watched season in series history, and the series ranked as the #1 original ad-supported cable sitcom with women 18-49 and women 25-54. From "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star and starring two-time Tony® winner Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis, "Younger" follows Liza, a woman who lies about her age at her job in the highly competitive world of publishing. As Liza's personal and professional lives have become irreversibly intertwined over time, keeping the secret proves more and more difficult, and she finally reveals the truth to Kelsey, her friend and partner at work. Still, Liza must keep up appearances, as she is torn between her attraction to her boss and the fact that their professional relationship was built on a lie.

"Younger," which films at the legendary Silvercup Studios in New York, is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing for TV Land. Dottie Zicklin and Eric Zicklin also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.

