VIDEO: Sutton Foster and Darren Star Tease the Final Season of YOUNGER & More!

The duo explains how they shot Younger during the pandemic, why Sutton was always Darren's ideal Liza, and more!

Apr. 11, 2021  

"I never in a million years thought that I'd have seven seasons of anything," cried Sutton Foster earlier this week. The beloved Broadway star and two-time Tony winner wore her emotions on her sleeve in an interview with BroadwayWorld (conducted on March 30), in which she discussed her anticipation for the final season of Younger.

Series creator Darren Star admitted that he always saw Sutton as his leading lady, Liza Miller. "Sutton I was a huge fan of from the beginning, just from Broadway- I had seen her in almost everything. And so when I wrote this pilot, I thought, 'Wow, Sutton Foster would be the perfect person.' It wasn't just a dream to work with her, but I thought she was so right for this," he explained. "After being in this business and working for so long, one of the things you learn is that you just want to be able to work with people who you admire and are a fan of."

The cast and crew came together to film this season in October- delayed due to the onset of the pandemic last spring. How did they make it work? "We were all being as responsible as possible on our own," said Sutton. "We weren't quarantined together, but we had four COVID tests a week, masks at all times on set... but yet we did it!"

You can catch Foster in the seventh and final season of Younger, which premieres April 15 on Paramount+.

