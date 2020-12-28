VIDEO: Susan Stroman, Sascha Radetsky, Deb Monk, Priscilla Lopez & More Join Virtual Celebration Of CENTER STAGE
The footage has been complied to represent the celebration of the iconic film, uniting hundreds of dancers at the same time on the virtual stage.
Over 400 dancers from around the world came together on December 10th to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of one of the most iconic dance films of the modern day, Center Stage. Broadway Dance Center and Open Jar Studios partnered together to bring the dancers face to face with Choreographer Susan Stroman to learn the iconic choreography from the film.
Dancers attended an online session where they learned the choreography together and at the end of the session everyone recorded themselves dancing at the same time and sent in the footage. The footage has been complied to represent the celebration of the iconic film, uniting hundreds of dancers at the same time on the virtual stage.
"My heart is so full," said dancer Michael McCrary about the event, "and I look forward to the day where we can all do this again in person in an actual studio." Another dancer, Rachael Switzer, said of the film, "Center Stage gave me direction and reinforced the fact that performing was exactly what I wanted to do with my life."
