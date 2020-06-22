Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Steve Martin Teams Up with Musicians from The Philadelphia Orchestra for A Special Performance
The Philadelphia Orchestra presented its virtual gala, HearNOW, on June 20.
Hosted by Nézet-Séguin, the hour-long event featured performances by The Philadelphia Orchestra, individual members of the Orchestra, and an all-star lineup of guest artists including Wynton Marsalis, Steve Martin, Nicola Benedetti, Lang Lang, and more.
GRAMMY Award-winning musician and actor Steve Martin appeared in a unique collaboration with musicians of the Orchestra. The remote performance titled 'Office Supples' can be seen below.
