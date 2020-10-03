VIDEO: Spotlight on LGBTQIA+ Voices at Broadway for Biden Town Hall- Live at 2pm!
The event will include discussion about the Biden campaign's policies for the LGBTQIA+ community
Broadway for Biden's third Town Hall event, produced by the Broadway Podcast Network, will stream online today, October 3 at 2:00pm EST. Sandra Caldwell (The Guide to Being Fabulous), Brian Lowdermilk (Composer), and Tom Viola (BC/EFA Executive Director) will join a discussion about the Biden campaign's policies for the LGBTQIA+ community, hosted by celebrated playwright Matthew López. The filmed panel discussion will stream for free at BPN.FM/B4B at 2:00pm EST and will remain online.
Broadway for Biden is an inclusive online community dedicated to bringing together professional theater makers and theater lovers around the country to raise awareness on key issues in the 2020 presidential election, increase voter turnout, and raise funds to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House this November. The grassroots volunteer organization has a robust online presence and is activating the national theater community and the fans who love it by hosting one-of-a-kind events, disseminating information, and amplifying the stories of individuals within the theater world's diverse community to build connections and humanize the issues at stake in this year's election.
Broadway for Biden's top priority is electing the Biden-Harris ticket this November, and it takes inspiration from the campaign's motto, "Build back better," in every action. Since its first event held this summer, the organization has united a staff comprised of more than 50 volunteers from all facets of the theater industry, working collaboratively in a collective vision for a better future for Broadway and America.
To learn more, get involved, or make a donation, visit www.BroadwayforBiden.com, and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok: @broadway4biden.
More Hot Stories For You
-
The Cast Of FRASIER Will Return To STARS IN THE HOUSE This Weekend
The cast of 'Frasier' will return to Stars in the House on Saturday, October 3 at 8 PM ET. ...
VIDEO: See the First Trailer for Reimagined COME FROM AWAY In Sweden
The international smash hit musical COME FROM AWAY opens at Ostgotateatern in Sweden this month....
Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz and More Star in Online Concert of New Musical STICKS & STONES Premiering October 16th
The online concert premiere of the new musical Sticks & Stones will feature a star-studded cast including Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz and George Sala...
BroadwayHD Announces October Lineup - SWEENEY TODD, A STAR IS BORN, and More!
BroadwayHD has announced its October roster, featuring popular films and plays, along with anniversary concerts and exciting live theater experiences....
Lea Salonga, FIDDLER Doc, and ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Announced for Great Performances Fall Lineup
The PBS series Great Performances has announced the lineup for its fourth annual Broadway's Best November series. ...
VIDEO: Ellen's Stardust Diner Waitstaff Performs in Protective Face Coverings
Ellen's Stardust Diner has officially reopened! CBS New York recently did a segment on the diner, featuring a clip of some of the waitstaff performing...