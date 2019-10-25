VIDEO: Sophia Anne Caruso Performs Cut Song From BEETLEJUICE

Beetlejuice's very own strange and unusual Lydia, Sophia Anne Caruso, is giving fans a peek inside the Netherworld with a performance of one of Eddie Perfect's songs that was cut from the show during its development! Check out the video below to see Sophia sing 'Mamma Would' at the show's recent Black & White Ball!

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Beetlejuice stars Alex Brightman in the title role, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara, David Josefsberg as Adam, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Leslie Kritzer as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutiglianoas Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout, in a cast of 25 that includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.





