VIDEO: Sneak Peek - Liza Faces Difficult Choices in Season Finale of YOUNGER

On the Season Finale of YOUNGER titled 'Irish Goodbye', Liza and Maggie meet Josh in Ireland; Kelsey is forced to play nice with a new colleague and Charles's personal life is thrown into the spotlight. The episode airs Wednesday, September 13th at 10 pm on TV Land. Then, the cast of YOUNGER discuss themes of self-discovery and truth within Liza's and Diana's relationships. Check out both videos below!

YOUNGER follows 40-year old Liza (Sutton Foster), a suddenly single mother who tries to get back into the working world, only to find it's nearly impossible to start at the bottom at her age. When a chance encounter with the sexy Josh (Nico Tortorella), a young tattoo artist, convinces her she looks younger than she is, Liza tries to pass herself off as 26 - with the help of a makeover, courtesy of her best friend Maggie (Debi Mazar).

Armed with new confidence, she lands a job as an assistant to the temperamental Diana (Miriam Shor) and teams up with her new co-worker and 20-something Kelsey (Hilary Duff) to make it in the career of her dreams. Now she just has to make sure no one discovers her secret.

Related Articles