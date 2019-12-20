VIDEO: Sing Along to Holiday Songs With Raul Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez

Tis the season to sing holiday songs with your favorite Broadway stars!

Raul Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez, stars of Seared at MCC, joined Taylor Peckham (Music Director for MCC's The Wrong Man) for a holiday sing-along! Check out the fun video below!

Seared is now playing at MCC through December 22.

Seared is a new fit-for-foodies comedy by critically-acclaimed playwright Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet) directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (MCC'sHand to God). Brilliant, hot-headed chef Harry scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. Mix in a shrewd restaurant consultant and a waiter with dreams of his own and it all goes to hell in this hilarious and insightful new play that asks us to consider where art ends and commerce begins. Audiences will be up close to the action as MCC's flexible Frankel Theater is transformed into the intimate kitchen of a New York City restaurant.

The cast stars W. Tré Davis ("Valor"), four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza (Company), David Mason (Trick or Treat), and Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening). The creative team for Seared includes scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by David J. Weiner, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, and casting by Telsey + Company / Adam Caldwell, CSA, Will Cantler, CSA, Karyn Casl, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Rachel Gross.

For tickets and more information, please visit www.MCCTheater.org.





