VIDEO: Sierra Boggess' 13th Episode of LIGHT LESSONS Features Tituss Burgess
In this episode, Boggess and Burgess will have a conversation around the light lesson "trust and release."
Sierra Boggess has released episode thirteen of her series, Light Lessons.
In this episode, Boggess will sit down for a conversation around the light lesson "trust and release" with Tituss Burgess.
Listen as he shares incredible insights and personal stories around how Trust and Release has worked in his life, as well as what we can do to make this a true practice in our own lives!
Tune into the episode below!
