VIDEO: Shoshana Bean Sings 'Amplify' for Maestra Music's Inaugural Concert Event

Shoshana Bean joined Maestra Music's inaugural concert event, Amplify 2021 on Monday, March 29, 2021. Accompanied virtually by Maestras from around the world, Bean sang an original song with music, lyrics and orchestrations by Maestra member Lynne Shankel (Allegiance) for the finale of the event.

Watch below!

The number, titled "Amplify" and written for the occasion, featured Cynthia Meng (Company) on piano, Michelle Osbourne (Six) on bass, Rosa Avila (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) on drums, Meg Toohey (Waitress) on guitar, Yuri Yamashita (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) on percussion, Alexa Tarantino (Sweet Charity) on alto sax, Kristy Norter (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) on tenor sax, Jami Dauber (Honeymoon in Vegas) and Chloe Rowlands (The Westerlies) on trumpet, Sara Jacovino (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) on trombone, Claudia Chopek (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), and Mazz Swift (Tootsie) on violin, Monica Davis (Hamilton) on viola, Adele Stein (Dear Evan Hansen) on cello, Meg Zervoulis (The Prom), and Julie McBride (SpongeBob SquarePants) on organ. The song is mixed and produced by Michael Croiter for Yellow Sound Lab, with sound engineering by Julianne B. Merrill.

The evening raised almost $50,000 for the organization, which supports and connects the women who make the music in the theater industry.