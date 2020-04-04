VIDEO: Shonn Wiley and Irina Dvorovenko Perform in Encores! ON YOUR TOES in New #EncoresArchives VIdeo

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Shonn Wiley and Irina Dvorovenko from Encores! On Your Toes in 2013.

