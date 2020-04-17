Seoul Run of PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Resume Performances on April 23
The Korea Herald has reported that The Seoul run of The Phantom of the Opera, which was suspended after its cast members were confirmed with COVID-19, will resume on April 23.
Read the full story HERE.
On March 31, a Canadian ensemble cast member was confirmed with the virus infection, and two days later an American actor in the production also tested positive.
The rest of the cast was reported to have gone into self-quarantine, though they all tested negative for the virus.
The international tour production of "The Phantom of the Opera" said in a statement.
"Staff and cast members' 15-day self-quarantine are over... We decided to resume the performance from the 23rd after rechecking the overall situation of production and health condition of performers and staff."
The production company said that all 126 members and staff tested negative for the virus. One cast member, who was discharged from the hospital last week, will remain in self-quarantine for another two weeks and will not perform with the rest of the company on April 23.
Check out the full story HERE.
