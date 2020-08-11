VIDEO: See WPA Premieres INTERMISSION and MALCOLM AND JODI IN 12 PARTS

This weekend, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented the premieres of new commissions.

This weekend, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented the premieres of new commissions from Michael Novak and Josh Prince; and Jodi Melnick and Malcolm Low.

"Intermission" by Michael Novak and Josh Prince

Commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

Co-presented by The Kennedy Center.

Artistic Directors (and husbands) Josh Prince and Michael Novak present "Intermission" - an homage to their respective creative homes with original music by Michael Shaieb. Special thank you to Duke Dang and the Works & Process team for their steadfast support of artists during these extraordinary times.

Intermission

by Michael Novak and Josh Prince; Conceived, filmed, and edited by Josh Prince (Founding Artistic Director, Dance Lab NY) and Michael Novak (Artistic Director, Paul Taylor Dance Company); Original Music: "Un duo pour père et fils" by Michael Shaieb

"Malcolm and Jodi in 12 parts" by Jodi Melnick and Malcolm Low

Commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

An overwhelming, visceral feeling of joy to share the same, though always socially distanced, space with another dancing body. Doing everything in our power to not fully embrace and physically lift each other up, Jodi Melnick and Malcolm Low present "Malcolm and Jodi in 12 parts." Delicate and fierce. Fiercely committed to sharing material, embodied experiences, and our love of movement. Wanting to transmit as much as possible, wanting to make more, push further, continue working and processing.

Malcolm and Jodi in 12 parts by Jodi Melnick and Malcolm Low, Track: "Bonobo Intro: Animal Magic"

Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions, a direct response to the pandemic, was launched to financially support artists and nurture their creative process during these challenging times. Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, is granting more than $150,000 in commissioning funds to artists who have been or were supposed to be featured at Works & Process. Artists from a wide variety of genres have been commissioned to create new works, less than 5 minutes long, while social distancing, that will premiere on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (@worksandprocess) every Sunday and Monday at 7:30pm and can be viewed anytime after.

