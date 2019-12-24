VIDEO: See The Family Gorgeous' Video Tribute to SIX

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

The Family Gorgeous, one of the most well-known drag families in Manchester, and stars of the UK's Drag SOS, posted a video tribute to the musical SIX!

Watch the video below!

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast, soon to be announced, are backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting." Songs from the studio album are streamed on average 300,000 per day making it the second highest streaming cast recording in the world.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You