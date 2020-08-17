VIDEO: See Sarah Paulson, Bette Midler and More in the Trailer for COASTAL ELITES

COASTAL ELITES will premiere on HBO on September 12th.

The trailer for HBO's Coastal Elites has been released! This brand-new special tells stories of breaking down and breaking through in the summer of 2020 that are funny, searing, poignant and now. Playwright and screenwriter Paul Rudnick ("Addams Family Values," "In & Out") writes, and Jay Roach ("Bombshell," HBO's Emmy®-nominated "All The Way" and Emmy®-winning "Game Change") directs, and both serve as executive producers, in addition to Jeffrey Seller (Tony winner for Broadway's Hamilton, In the Heights, and Rent), Flody Suarez ("Rise," "8 Simple Rules," Broadway's The Cher Show), Scott Chaloff, and Michelle Graham ("Bombshell").

Check out the trailer below!

In addition to Tony, Emmy, Golden Globe and Grammy winner Bette Midler (Hello Dolly, "The Rose"), COASTAL ELITES will star (in alphabetical order) Kaitlyn Dever (Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee for "Unbelievable"), Dan Levy (Emmy® nominee for "Schitt's Creek"), Sarah Paulson (Emmy® and Golden Globe winner for "The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story," Golden Globe and Emmy® nominee for HBO's "Game Change") and Issa Rae (Emmy® and Golden Globe nominee for HBO's "Insecure").

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You