VIDEO: See Sarah Paulson, Bette Midler and More in the Trailer for COASTAL ELITES
COASTAL ELITES will premiere on HBO on September 12th.
The trailer for HBO's Coastal Elites has been released! This brand-new special tells stories of breaking down and breaking through in the summer of 2020 that are funny, searing, poignant and now. Playwright and screenwriter Paul Rudnick ("Addams Family Values," "In & Out") writes, and Jay Roach ("Bombshell," HBO's Emmy®-nominated "All The Way" and Emmy®-winning "Game Change") directs, and both serve as executive producers, in addition to Jeffrey Seller (Tony winner for Broadway's Hamilton, In the Heights, and Rent), Flody Suarez ("Rise," "8 Simple Rules," Broadway's The Cher Show), Scott Chaloff, and Michelle Graham ("Bombshell").
Check out the trailer below!
In addition to Tony, Emmy, Golden Globe and Grammy winner Bette Midler (Hello Dolly, "The Rose"), COASTAL ELITES will star (in alphabetical order) Kaitlyn Dever (Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee for "Unbelievable"), Dan Levy (Emmy® nominee for "Schitt's Creek"), Sarah Paulson (Emmy® and Golden Globe winner for "The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story," Golden Globe and Emmy® nominee for HBO's "Game Change") and Issa Rae (Emmy® and Golden Globe nominee for HBO's "Insecure").
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony Award-Winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley Has Passed Away
Tony Award-winning lighting designer, Howell Binkley, has passed away after a battle with lung cancer. Binkley is currently represented on Broadway by...
Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces That Museums and Cultural Institutions Can Open in New York City Beginning August 24
Andrew Cuomo has announced that museums and cultural institutions will be allowed to open in New York City starting on August 24....
VIDEO: Check Out a Clip of Jonathan Groff Singing 'Grow for Me' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Little Shop of Horrors has released a snippet on Twitter of Jonathan Groff singing Grow for Me! ...
Photo Flash: Rob McClure, Dee Roscioli, Charl Brown and More Reunite in Times Square to Pay Tribute to Theatre
The Ensemblist brought together the Broadway community, reuniting performers in Times Square (socially distanced) in a moving tribute to theatre. ...
Broadway Jukebox: 70 Songs for a Trip Around the World
We've collected 70 of our favorite showtunes about places- from local destinations like St. Louis and Santa Fe, to international locales like Buenos A...
VIDEO: Watch a CARRIE Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a CARRIE Reunion with Betty Buckley and Linzi Hateley....