VIDEO: See Phillipa Soo in the Trailer for THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY

Sony Pictures has released the trailer for THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY, a new film that features Broadway stars Phillipa Soo and Bernadette Peters!

THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.

Watch the trailer below!

The film stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters.

THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY will be released in theaters July 17th, 2020.

