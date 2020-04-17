VIDEO: See How Brian Stokes Mitchell is Helping Out-of-Work Artists as Chairman of The Actors Fund

Brian Stokes Mitchell spoke with MSNBC in an interview yesterday about how he's helping support out-of-work actors and stage workers during the health crisis.

Watch the interview below!

Brian Stokes Mitchell has enjoyed a career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances with the country's finest conductors and orchestras. His Broadway career includes performances in Man of La Mancha (Tony Award nomination and Helen Hayes Award); Kiss Me, Kate (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards); Ragtime (Tony nomination); August Wilson's King Hedley II (Tony nomination); Kiss of the Spider Woman; Jelly's Last Jam; Lincoln Center Theater's Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown; Oh, Kay!; and Mail, which earned him a Theatre World Award for outstanding Broadway debut. At City Center Encores! he has appeared in Do, Re, Mi and Carnival, and most recently starred in Kismet. His long television career began with a seven-year stint on "Trapper John, MD." Numerous film and television appearances more recently include One Last Thing, which debuted at the Toronto Film Festival, recurring roles on "Crossing Jordan" and "Frasier," PBS's "Great Performances," DreamWorks' The Prince of Egypt (singing "Through Heaven's Eyes"), "Glee," "Mr. Robot," and Jumping the Broom. His musical versatility has kept him in demand by some of the country's finest conductors and orchestras, and he has been invited to the White House and performed for Presidents Carter, Clinton, and Obama.





