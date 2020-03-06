VIDEO: See Carolee Carmello Make Her HELLO, DOLLY! Transformation

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY! on Tour

Check out Hello, Dolly! tour star, Tony-nominee Carolee Carmello as she transforms into the iconic Dolly Gallagher Levi! See her full pre-show routine below!

Led by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the recent Broadway production has returned to recreate their work for the national tour of HELLO, DOLLY!

The national tour began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on April 20, 2017. Having broken the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattering The Shubert Organization's all-time record ten times, the production ended its historic Broadway run on August 25, 2018.

A complete list of cities and dates for the national tour of HELLO, DOLLY! can be found at www.hellodollyonbroadway.com





