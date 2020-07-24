VIDEO: Sean Hayes Guest Hosts JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Hayes Interviews Jason Bateman During the Broadcast

Sean Hayes was Thursday night's guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! While Kimmel is away, he is having his friends take turns hosting his show, and Hayes had the honor of hosting on July 23!

During his monologue, Hayes introduces a new children's book for gay kids, talks about air conditioning spreading Coronavirus, and gives some doctorly advice to help stop the spread of misinformation.

Later, Hayes interviews Jason Bateman, who talks about his "COVID uniform," working with Katharine Hepburn, how he met Sean, and their new podcast "SmartLess" with Will Arnett.

Finally, Hayes honors #HealthCareHero Lucio Arguijo, a nurse from Santa Maria, CA. Lucio and his fiancé Ian had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic. Hayes surprises them with a wedding, their dream rings, their favorite musician Cam, and $10,000 donated by Life is Good.

Watch below!

Emmy-award winning actor and producer Sean Hayes is best known for his role as Jack McFarland on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace, for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award and four SAG Awards, along with six Golden Globe nominations. He is also known for his work on Broadway, including An Act of God and Promises, Promises, for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. Hayes is the co-founder of Hazy Mills Productions, the television production company behind several hit shows such as Hot in Cleveland, Grimm, HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT and History of Comedy. Upcoming projects include the Netflix series Q-Force and the feature film, Lazy Susan.

Related Articles