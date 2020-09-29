VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Talks About her New Album on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

She also talks about her new role in a Tiny Fey project.

Sara Bareilles talks about her new album "More Love", recovering from COVID-19, and her new role in a Tiny Fey project.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

Sara Bareilles first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with her widely successful hit "Love Song," which reached No. 1 in 22 countries around the world from her debut album Little Voice. Since then, Sara has gone on to receive six Grammy nominations, which include Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Love Song" and one Album of the Year for her highly acclaimed third studio album, The Blessed Unrest. Her book, Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) in Song, was released in the fall of 2015 by Simon & Schuster and is a New York Times best seller. Sara composed the music and lyrics for Waitress, in which she made her Broadway debut and received her first Tony Award nomination for Best Score and a 2017 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. She also made her Broadway acting debut as the lead in Waitress for a limited engagement through June 11, 2017. "What's Inside: Songs from Waitress," her most recent solo studio album, is out on Epic Records. For more information, please visit sarabmusic.com.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs every weekday morning.

