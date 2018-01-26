VIDEO: Sara Bareilles & John Legend Talk NBC's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE

Grammy winner John Legend and WAITRESS star and composer Sara Bareilles stopped by this morning's TODAY to discuss NBC's next live musical spectacular, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT, airing Easter Sunday, April 1st. Legend will take on the title role, while Bareilles, will portray Mary Magdalene. "It's a lot of pressure," says Legend of the project. "It's a really big show that's important to a lot of people. And of course the characters are important to a lot of people too." Watch the appearance below!

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" will be executive produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Marc Platt, Craig Zadan, Neil Meron, John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius and Alex Rudzinski.

The "Jesus Christ Superstar" album hit #1 on the Billboard charts and made its way to the stage in 1971. It is based on the final week of Jesus' life. The 1971 musical opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on Broadway and starred Jeff Fenholt as Jesus and Ben Vereen.as Judas. It was nominated for five Tonys, including Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for Vereen. Lloyd Webber won a Drama Desk Award for Most Promising Composer. Since then, the musical has been considered a classic and has become a staple of theatre and music organizations throughout the world. It has been performed in nearly 20 countries and translated into 18 different languages. There have been many revivals of "Jesus Christ Superstar" over the 46 years since its debut, including 2000 and 2012 Broadway versions that each earned a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Musical. The 1973 film was directed by Oscar winner Norman Jewison and starred Ted Neeley.

