VIDEO: SIX Cast Performs 'Get Down' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

The Broadway cast of SIX: the Musical appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform "Get Down."

The performance featured Brittany Mack, Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Joy Woods, Andrea Macasaet, and Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert. SIX is now playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! The female cast is backed by an all-female band, "The Ladies in Waiting."

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. The show is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list.

Watch the new performance here: