VIDEO: Ryoko Yonekura Performs 'Roxie' in Honor of Her Return to CHICAGO

Japanese superstar Ryoko Yonekura has recorded a new audio track of the Kander and Ebb classic "Roxie" to be released worldwide July 26, 2019 via Sony Masterworks Broadway. The release coincides with Ms. Yonekura's current role in the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago, where she stars as the iconic Roxie Hart for a special run of performances on Broadway through July 14, 2019 at the Ambassador Theatre. Hear an early preview of Ryoko Yonekura's "Roxie" below!

Ryoko Yonekura originated the role of "Roxie Hart" in the Japanese-language production of Chicago in 2008 and again in 2010. She then learned the role in English and made her Broadway debut in 2012, returning to the company and joined the US touring company in Japan in 2017. This marks her third stint in the Broadway company as Ms. Yonekura celebrates her 20th anniversary as an actress.

Following her run in New York, Ryoko Yonekura joins the Chicago U.S. national touring company, opposite Amra-Faye Wright as "Velma Kelly," in Japan for limited engagements in Osaka (August 1-4, 2019 at the Orix Theater) and in Tokyo (August 7-18, 2019 at the TOKYU THEATRE Orb).

From 2012 to 2017, Ms. Yonekura starred on the hit Japanese TV series Doctor X : Surgeon Michiko Daimon, for which she earned the Hashida Award. The show's 5th season became the most-watched TV series aired in 2017. Her other theater credits include Scarlet O'Hara in Gone With The Wind (Kazuo Kikuta Drama Award winner) and Motoko Haraguchi in Kurokawa no Techo. Her film and TV credits include Reiko Usagi in The Negotiator, Matsuko Matsudaira in Nasake no Onna, Itsuki Takamura in Monster Parent, Nobuko Sawaguchi in Kaseifu wa Mita and Shoko Takanashi in Legal V and other. She played leading roles in all the above credits.

Photo Credit: Masahiro Noguchi





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You