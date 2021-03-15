Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: Rosie O'Donnell Chats with Liza Minnelli, Bette Midler and More in Throwback ROSIE Show Clips

Clips also include interviews with Sarah Jessica Parker, Dolly Parton, Robin Williams, Whitney Houston and more.

Mar. 15, 2021  

Last year, just after the Covid-19 shutdown, Rosie O'Donnell revived her beloved talk show for a virtual benefit for The Actor's Fund. Lately she's been bringing her show back to life in a new way- by uploading some classic interviews from The Rosie O'Donnell Show to her YouTube channel.

The clips include chats with icons of stage and screen including Liza Minnelli, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Christopher Plummer, Dolly Parton, Tom Hanks and more!

Following last year's successful benefit event, BroadwayWorld reported that The Rose Show could be headed back to the airwaves.

Check out some of the chats here:

Rosie O'Donnell made her Broadway debut in 1994 as Betty Rizzo in the first Broadway revival of Grease. She returned to the stage as The Cat in the Hat in Seussical! in 2000 and as Golde in the 2004 revival of Fiddler on the Roof.

From its first season to its final episode, which culminated in a giant Broadway medley, "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" devoted more airtime to promoting theatrical productions than any other national program in television history.

Even after ending her show, O'Donnell has remained a tireless supporter of Broadway, as a performer, a producer, an outspoken fan, and a three-time host of the Tony Awards. In 2014, the Tony Awards honored O'Donnell with its Isabelle Stevenson Award in recognition of her commitment to arts education.


