Could THE ROSIE O'DONNELL SHOW Return Following Benefit Success?

Last night, The Rosie O'Donnell Show returned for a one-night only event to raise money for The Actors Fund with all of Broadway's best tuning in for chats and performances from home! The show raised over $600,000 in support of The Actors Fund.

In a new interview with Variety, the comedian and actress sat down for a chat about the evening.

Of the show's success she says, "It was so fun. We raised so much money. I'm so glad it all worked out. It's still running on Youtube and so you can watch the whole thing still. People are watching it now and still donating. People stepped up who weren't just moved by the performances, but the feeling of the whole event."

Rosie talked dream guests for a fantasy repeat concert, including her own, personal hero, Barbra Streisand, who reached out following the event to congratulate her biggest fan:

"Wouldn't that be fantastic! Barbra in her pajamas on, with a turban on, singing, "Papa, Can You Hear Me?" She did send me a beautiful note last night and said she made a large donation and said that she was very happy with the she success of the evening. If we asked her, I'm sure she would do it."

As to the potential that the show could inspire a Rose Show reboot?

"I don't know. We'll see what happens. I do think in times like this people crave nostalgia and they crave to feel good. You put both of those together and somebody like me who wears her heart on her sleeve, it's a good combination," Rosie said, "So I don't know what will happen. Maybe we'll keep doing them on the internet or who knows what TV is going to look like when we get through all of this."

Additional donations can still be made by visiting give.actorsfund.org/Rosie





