VIDEO: Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Introduce Bradley Dean, Jon-Michael Reese & Heath Saunders Singing 'Rockstar'

The 52nd Street Project is nearing the conclusion of its first-ever virtual gala featuring performances by stars of stage and screen Annaleigh Ashford & Joe Tapper; Marinda Anderson & Adrienne C. Moore; Bradley Dean, Jon-Michael Reese & Heath Saunders; Edie Falco & Stephen Wallem; Mallory Portnoy; Michael Potts; Anika Noni Rose; Shirley Rumierk & Robin de Jesus; Natalie Walker, and more.

There are still new performances to look forward to at the virtual GAME CHANGERS gala and the newest video, hosted by Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale, featuring Bradley Dean, Jon-Michael Reese & Heath Saunders, is now available to watch below!

Rockstar is a song written for The 52nd Street Project's 2019 Songmaking production, with lyrics written by 13-year-old Project Member Jayden and music composed by Nathan Riebli.





