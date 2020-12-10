VIDEO: Robin Roberts Honors Amanda Kloots With the 'Thrivership Award'

This morning, "Good Morning America" and Robin Roberts gave a sneak peek of one of tonight's "Robin Roberts Thrivership Awards" honorees, Amanda Kloots.

Watch the clip below!

In the preview, Kloots opens up about her decision to share updates on social media about husband and Broadway actor Nick Cordero's hospitalization and the impacts she hopes she made saying, "I'm very glad that it made an impact for hopefully for people to take this virus more seriously. And I also think I hope I made an impact with not taking life for granted. Not everybody can get out of bed and stand on two feet and go on a walk. Don't take that for granted. Go on a walk and then look around and smile, and enjoy where you are and the fact that you can do that."

Kloots created the global fitness brand AK! Fitness and co-creator of the apparel company Hooray For. Her theatre credits include "Good Vibrations" on Broadway, "Spamalot" on tour, and "Crazy For You" off-Broadway.

Roberts also revealed that Dwayne Wade and Ciara and Russell Wilson will join the special celebration, along with Jordan Fisher and Tyrann Mathieu.

The "Robin Roberts Thrivership Awards," hosted live by Roberts, airs tonight on streaming news channel ABC News Live at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.