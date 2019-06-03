VIDEO: Richard Kind Records Ad Spot for TOOTSIE

Richard Kind was chosen to be the voice of Tootsie's Tony campaign and even he isn't spared the stress of awards season!

Santino Fontana stars in the retelling of the story of Michael Dorsey, an out-of-work actor willing to do anything for a job -- even if it means playing way against type. When he disguises himself as an outspoken actress named Dorothy Michaels, he defies all odds to become a Broadway sensation. But as audiences fall for Dorothy and Michael starts to fall for the woman of his dreams, he's learning that the hardest part of show business isn't getting to the top... it's keeping up the act.





