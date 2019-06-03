TOOTSIE
Click Here for More Articles on TOOTSIE

VIDEO: Richard Kind Records Ad Spot for TOOTSIE

Jun. 3, 2019  

Richard Kind was chosen to be the voice of Tootsie's Tony campaign and even he isn't spared the stress of awards season!

Santino Fontana stars in the retelling of the story of Michael Dorsey, an out-of-work actor willing to do anything for a job -- even if it means playing way against type. When he disguises himself as an outspoken actress named Dorothy Michaels, he defies all odds to become a Broadway sensation. But as audiences fall for Dorothy and Michael starts to fall for the woman of his dreams, he's learning that the hardest part of show business isn't getting to the top... it's keeping up the act.

VIDEO: Richard Kind Records Ad Spot for TOOTSIE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles


0 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: DEAR EVAN HANSEN or HAMILTON for Best Long-Running Show...

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Didn't Get Enough of FOSSE/VERDON? Check Out This Interview With Gwen Verdon Backstage at SWEET CHARITY in 1986!
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of HADESTOWN Perform 'Wait For Me' and 'When the Chips Are Down' on CBS This Morning
  • VIDEO: Disney Releases 'Speechless' Film Clip from ALADDIN
  • VIDEO: See How the Groundbreaking Choreography was Recreated for FOSSE/VERDON
  • VIDEO: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Explodes Onto the Britain's Got Talent Stage
  • VIDEO: ROCKETMAN's Taron Egerton Wants to Do Broadway

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup