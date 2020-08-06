VIDEO: Renée Fleming Talks her Latest Live Stream Concert and More on ARTIST CHECK-IN
Fleming recently performed in a live-stream concert for Met Opera, and she discusses her upcoming projects
Renée Fleming recently appeared on WQXR's Artist-Check in series. She and host Elliott Forrest spend time talking about her latest live-stream concert for the Met Opera, the science of music and her past and future projects. You'll also hear about Renée's memories of the Mostly Mozart Festival... and see Elliott dressed as Mozart!
Watch below!
Renee Fleming made her Broadway debut in 2015 in Living on Love, for which she earned a Drama League Award nomination. Ms. Fleming is an internationally acclaimed soprano who performs in the world's greatest opera houses and concert halls. Winner of the National Medal of Arts and four Grammy Awards, she has sung at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony and the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. The first classical artist ever to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl, she can be heard on the soundtracks of the films The Shape of Water; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; and Bel Canto. As Artistic Advisor to The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, she launched a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health focused on music and neuroscience. Among her awards are France's Legion d'Honneur, the Fulbright Lifetime Achievement Medal, and Germany's Cross of the Order of Merit.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Disney World Replaces BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With Non-Equity Show
Disney World has replaced Beauty and the Beast with a show featuring performers that are not represented by Actors' Equity as Disney and Equity remain...
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' as Tribute to John Lewis
Jennifer Hudson was one of the stars who took part in CBSa??s John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero TV special, which aired on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET....
Andrea Bocelli Says He Was 'Humiliated and Offended' By Lockdown Rules
Andrea Bocelli recently spoke out against the lockdown rules set in place by the Italian government during the pandemic, saying he was “humiliated and...
Disney's Live-Action MULAN Will Be Released on Disney+ This September for an Extra Fee
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the release of Disney's live-action Mulan has now been delayed several times, but a new plan for its arrival has...
BREAKING: 2020 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Starring the Radio City Rockettes is Cancelled
MSG Entertainment has announced that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes has been cancelled due to the ...
Richard Dreyfuss and Marsha Mason to Star in Virtual Staged Reading of THE LETTERS OF NOËL COWARD
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the virtual staged reading of The Letters of Noël Coward, directed by Bob Balaban, o...