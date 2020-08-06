VIDEO: Renée Fleming Talks her Latest Live Stream Concert and More on ARTIST CHECK-IN

Fleming recently performed in a live-stream concert for Met Opera, and she discusses her upcoming projects

Renée Fleming recently appeared on WQXR's Artist-Check in series. She and host Elliott Forrest spend time talking about her latest live-stream concert for the Met Opera, the science of music and her past and future projects. You'll also hear about Renée's memories of the Mostly Mozart Festival... and see Elliott dressed as Mozart!

Watch below!

Renee Fleming made her Broadway debut in 2015 in Living on Love, for which she earned a Drama League Award nomination. Ms. Fleming is an internationally acclaimed soprano who performs in the world's greatest opera houses and concert halls. Winner of the National Medal of Arts and four Grammy Awards, she has sung at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony and the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. The first classical artist ever to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl, she can be heard on the soundtracks of the films The Shape of Water; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; and Bel Canto. As Artistic Advisor to The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, she launched a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health focused on music and neuroscience. Among her awards are France's Legion d'Honneur, the Fulbright Lifetime Achievement Medal, and Germany's Cross of the Order of Merit.

