VIDEO: Rehearsals Begin For Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA; Go Behind the Scenes!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella begins rehearsals this week. Go behind the scenes of the production with Webber, and the show's star, Carrie Hope Fletcher, below!

My @ALWCinderella begins rehearsals this week! I am buoyed by the government's roadmap announcement and am absolutely prepared to do my part to get theatre open again this summer - ALW pic.twitter.com/9p9jvJftDD - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 1, 2021

Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in the highly anticipated new production. She has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.

The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve, with a brand new score from the legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.

Cinderella will reunite Andrew Lloyd Webber with director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, who previously worked on the Olivier Award winning international hit School of Rock and the recent, sold out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium, which returns to the venue in Summer 21.

Fennell's new film A Promising Young Woman, that she wrote and directed and which stars Carey Mulligan, opened this Autumn. As an actress she played Patsy Mount on the BBC's Call The Midwife and currently depicts Camilla Parker Bowles on the Netflix hit The Crown.

The show's lyrics are by David Zippel, a multi-award winner for Broadway productions including City of Angels, The Goodbye Girl, The Woman in White and Liza at the Palace, as well as for work on film including Disney's Hercules and Mulan, both of which received Oscar nominations.