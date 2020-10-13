VIDEO: Regional Theatre Spotlight Shines on L.A. THEATRE WORKS on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a Regional Theatre Spotlight On: L.A. THEATRE WORKS: Hosted by Susan Albert Loewenberg with guests Charlayne Woodard, Matthew Rhys, Sarah Drew and Seamus Dever.

L.A. Theatre Works' mission is to record and preserve Great Performances of important stage plays, using new technology to make world-class theatre accessible to the widest possible audience, and to expand the use of theatre as a teaching tool.

L.A. Theatre Works (LATW) was founded in 1974 to give voice to underrepresented groups, bring attention to new plays and playwrights, and produce plays that address critical historical, cultural and social issues. In the 1990's, LATW embraced audio recording in lieu of conventional theatrical presentation. Today, LATW is the nation's leading producer of audio theatre. For additional information, visit: https://latw.org

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

