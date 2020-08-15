VIDEO: Regional Spotlight Shines on WaterTower Theatre on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Today's regional spotlight is from Addison, Texas.

Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with a Regional Theatre Spotlight On: WaterTower Theatre - Addison, TX. Hosted by Elizabeth Kensek and Shane Peterman with Stephen Cole, Christine Cornish Smith, Larry Gatlin, Brian Gonzales, David Krane, Phyllis Cicero and Doug Wright.

Founded in 1996, WaterTower Theatre (WTT) is one of Texas' leading professional theatre companies and one of the flagship arts institutions in North Texas, having played an important role as a leader in developing new talent and encouraging the growth of the DFW artistic community through its commitment to hiring local artists. WaterTower Theatre is consistently recognized for its artistic excellence by the Dallas Theatre League, DFW Theatre Critics Forum, The Dallas Morning News, The Dallas Observer, D Magazine, The Column, and The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, among others. WaterTower Theatre has a subscription base of more than 1,100 subscribers and serves an audience of over 24,000 patrons annually.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You