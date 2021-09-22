VIDEO: Rachel Tucker Lets Kristin Chenoweth Audition for COME FROM AWAY

What happens when Kristin Chenoweth wants to star in Come From Away? Will the show's current Beverley Bass, Rachel Tucker let her in to audition?

Check out the stars' new fun video below!

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away returned to Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre last night, September 21, 2021.

Featuring De'lon Grant; Joel Hatch; Caesar Samayoa; James Seol; Q. Smith; Pearl Sun; Olivier Award nominee Rachel Tucker; Astrid Van Wieren; Emily Walton; Jim Walton; Sharon Wheatley; Paul Whitty; Josh Breckenridge; John Jellison; Tony LePage; Monette McKay; Happy McPartlin and Julie Reiber. Please Note: Friday, October 8, Petrina Bromley will return as Bonnie & others.

COME FROM AWAY began performances on February 18, 2017, and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continued to play to standing- room-only audiences until it was forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12, 2020, the evening of its third anniversary on Broadway. On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Come From Away will return to Broadway to play its 1,251st perforrmance.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.