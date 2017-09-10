VIDEO: Rachel McAdams is Hoping for an Invitation to See MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL

Rachel McAdams, had a hefty career before her role in Mean Girls, but the Tina Fey helmed film certainly catapulted her over the top. Now the star tells Entertainment Weekly she can't wait to see the musical reincarnation. See what else she has to say below!

Mean Girls, the new musical produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film, will open on Broadway this Spring at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Previews begin Monday, March 12, 2018 in advance of an official opening night of Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

As previously announced, the cast for the run at the National Theatre is led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Ms. Norbury, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall. The cast also includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius Copes, Kevin Csolak, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Edwin Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Riza Takahashi, Kamille Upshaw, Zurin Villanueva, Gianna Yanelli, Iain Young.

