VIDEO: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Contestants 'Let It Go' in a Lip Synch Battle
The cold doesn't bother Queen Elsa of Arendelle and it certainly doesn't bother the queens of this season of RuPaul's Drag Race. Tonight, the contestants competed their Frozen-inspired looks on the catwalk for Ru and crew. Once that was done, two queens were left to lip synch for their lives to the iconic anthem, "Let It Go".
Check out the ladies channeling their best Caissie Levy here!
a??i??Spoiler alerta??i??- Frozen the Musical (@FrozenBroadway) April 4, 2020
a??i??Fierce and Frozen!a??i?? The Queens from @RuPaulsDragRace performed "Let It Go" by @CaissieLevy . ?pic.twitter.com/r0kvqs5gx5
Frozen is now playing at the historic St. James Theatre. The new Broadway musical opened on Thursday, March 22, 2018 and has been in the top 10 best-selling shows every week, establishing itself as the biggest musical hit of its season. Having grossed more than any new Broadway musical since Hamilton and set four St. James Theatre house records in less than a year, Frozen has been seen by nearly 1M people since its Denver pre-Broadway engagement.
As the Broadway production celebrated its first smash year on March 22nd, Disney Theatrical Productions announced three international productions, joining the previously announced North American tour launching this fall: the show will premiere in Sydney, Australia at the Capitol Theatre in July 2020; in London, Frozen will reopen the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane in fall 2020; and a new production will be mounted in Hamburg, Germany in 2021.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today we've got Lin-Manuel Miranda singing from HAMILTON!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt and the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'You Will Be Found' on James Corden's HOMEFEST
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Will Stream Online Free; Catch JOSEPH... This Friday, April 3
Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals will be streamed online for free!... (read more)
Nick Cordero is in the ICU, May be Positive for COVID-19
Nick Cordero is currently in the ICU, with what was thought to be pneumonia, but may be COVID-19.... (read more)
VIDEO: West End PHANTOM Orchestra Records 'All I Ask Of You' Response to Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber has been bringing beautiful music to us all from his home during these times of social distancing. ... (read more)
Social: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks and More Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger
The entertainment community is bereft at the loss of Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger, who passed away today from coronavirus... (read more)