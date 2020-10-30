VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and More Present Virtual Rendition of 'Hellfire' From THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Performers featured in the video include Madison Claire Parks, Krista Curry, Megan Page Gallagher, Jade Rosenberg, Janine Colletti and more.

Quentin Garzón and more have come together to present a virtual rendition of 'Hellfire' from The Hunchback of Notre Dame, featuring music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

Check out the video below!

Performers featured include:

Madison Claire Parks, Krista Curry, Megan Page Gallagher, Jade Rosenberg, Janine Colletti, Olivia Valli, Tracy Bidleman, Danielle Nigro, Leah Beth Etheredge, Angeline Mirenda, Russel Fischer, Christopher McCrewell, Andrew Diego, Clay Christopher, Stephen Velasquez, Noel Houle-von Behren, Marc Christopher, Marc Sokolson, Nicholas Leung.

Band:

Marc Sokolson - Keyboard I, II

Camille Enderlin - Violin I

Lydia Hull - Violin II

Brianne Lugo - Viola

Katie Chambers - Cello

Kate Amrine - Trumpet I, II

Julie Dombroski - Trombone

Shondra Texeira - French Horn

Richard Philbin - Reed I

Justin Vance - Reed II

Ford Fourqurean - Reed III

Ian Riley - Percussion

