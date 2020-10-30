Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and More Present Virtual Rendition of 'Hellfire' From THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Performers featured in the video include Madison Claire Parks, Krista Curry, Megan Page Gallagher, Jade Rosenberg, Janine Colletti and more.

Oct. 30, 2020  

Quentin Garzón and more have come together to present a virtual rendition of 'Hellfire' from The Hunchback of Notre Dame, featuring music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

Performers featured include:

Madison Claire Parks, Krista Curry, Megan Page Gallagher, Jade Rosenberg, Janine Colletti, Olivia Valli, Tracy Bidleman, Danielle Nigro, Leah Beth Etheredge, Angeline Mirenda, Russel Fischer, Christopher McCrewell, Andrew Diego, Clay Christopher, Stephen Velasquez, Noel Houle-von Behren, Marc Christopher, Marc Sokolson, Nicholas Leung.

Band:

Marc Sokolson - Keyboard I, II
Camille Enderlin - Violin I
Lydia Hull - Violin II
Brianne Lugo - Viola
Katie Chambers - Cello
Kate Amrine - Trumpet I, II
Julie Dombroski - Trombone
Shondra Texeira - French Horn
Richard Philbin - Reed I
Justin Vance - Reed II
Ford Fourqurean - Reed III
Ian Riley - Percussion


