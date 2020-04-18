VIDEO: Public Works National Partners Perform 'Still I Will Love' From AS YOU LIKE IT

In the first international Public Works collaboration, more than 150 community members unite from their homes to sing "Still I Will Love" from The Public Theater production of AS YOU LIKE IT, adapted by Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub.

"Still I Will Love" is a call to action for these extraordinary times. It is a community's promise that even on the "heaviest days and the bitterest nights" we choose love in the face of adversity. Public Works originally presented AS YOU LIKE IT in 2017 at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park with a cast of 200 New Yorkers, directed by Laurie Woolery with original choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

Public Works aims to restore and build community by connecting people through theater. Public Works is animated by the idea that theater is a place of possibility, where the boundaries that separate us from each other in the rest of life can fall away.

The 150+ performers in this video come from across New York City, the nation, and the world. In New York City, the Public Works community partner organizations are Brownsville Recreation Center (Brooklyn), Center for Family Life in Sunset Park (Brooklyn), DreamYard (Bronx), The Fortune Society (Queens), and Military Resilience Foundation (all boroughs), along with alumni partners Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education, Children's Aid, and Domestic Workers United. The Founding Public Works National Partners are Dallas Theater Center (Dallas, TX), The National Theatre's Public Acts program (London and nationally, England), and Seattle Repertory Theatre (Seattle, WA). The Public Works National Affiliates are Long Wharf Theatre (New Haven, CT), Pittsburgh Public Theater (Pittsburgh, PA), Theatre Under The Stars (Houston, TX), Trinity Repertory Company (Providence, RI), Tulsa Performing Arts Center and Trust (Tulsa, OK), Virginia Stage Company (Norfolk, VA), and Williamstown Theatre Festival (Williamstown, MA).





