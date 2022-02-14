VIDEO: Peter Dinklage & Kelvin Harrison Jr. Sing 'Someone to Say' in CYRANO Lyric Video

Click Here for More Articles on Cyrano Movie

On February 25, Joe Wright's new musical film adaption of Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr., will be released in theaters.

The film is based on the stage musical adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt, from "Cyrano de Bergerac" by Edmond Rostand, with music by Aaron & Bryce Dessner and lyrics by Matt Berninger & Carin Besser.

Watch Peter Dinklage and Kelvin Harrison Jr. perform "Someone to Say" in the new lyric video below!



Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel.

But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her - and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.).