VIDEO: Patrick Page Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
Watch to find out all about Patrick's latest project, All the Devils Are Here.
Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.
Watch as he chats with Broadway favorite Patrick Page, who will is currently appearing in Shakespeare Theatre Company's All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain (streaming now).
Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. Shakespeare Theatre Company Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only, and STC subscribers will have the exclusive opportunity to talk directly with Patrick in a special live, post-show conversation. Buy tickets today!
"I had this idea of doing a one-person show around Shakespeare's villains because I think they are so vital and compelling," explained Page. "I toyed with this idea for a decade. I wrote down different speeches I wanted to do and talked to different friends and directors about it. It never organized itself until I had the notion that maybe I would go chronologically through the canon and see if there was some growth in these characters. So it became a kind of detective story."
Patrick Page's STC credits include: Affiliated Artist; The Tempest (Prospero; 2016 Free For All), Coriolanus (Coriolanus), Hamlet (Claudius; 2008 Free For All), Othello (Iago), Macbeth (Macbeth). NEW YORK: Broadway: Hadestown (Hades; Tony Award nomination), Saint Joan (The Inquisitor), Casa Valentina (Valentina), A Time to Kill (Rufus Buckley), Spring Awakening (Adult Men), Cyrano de Bergerac (De Guiche), Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark (The Green Goblin/Norman Osborn; Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, Richard Seff Award), A Man for All Seasons (Henry VIII; Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (The Grinch), The Lion King (Scar), Julius Caesar, The Kentucky Cycle, Beauty and the Beast (Lumiere). Off-Broadway: Public Theater Shakespeare in the Park: Cymbeline (Cymbeline) | Carnegie Hall: The Sound of Music | Madison Square Garden: A Christmas Carol | Public Theater: Richard II | Red Bull Theater: The Duchess of Malfi | York Theatre: Rex. INTERNATIONAL: Citadel Theatre and National Theatre: Hadestown (Hades). REGIONAL: The Old Globe: Associate Artist; over 25 years including roles of Cyrano, Malvolio, Richard III, Hamlet, Henry V, Autolycus, Antony, Brutus, Benedick, and Mercutio. Page created the roles of Dom Claude Frollo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame at La Jolla Playhouse and Paper Mill Playhouse, and Captain Dragutin Dimitrijevic in Rajiv Joseph's Archduke at the Mark Taper Forum. TELEVISION: Elementary, Madam Secretary, Flesh and Bone, Evil, NCIS: New Orleans, The Good Wife, The Blacklist, Chicago P.D., Law & Order: SVU, One Life to Live, All My Children. AWARDS: Helen Hayes Award, Emery Battis Award, Joseph Jefferson Award, Matador Award, Princess Grace Statue Award, Utah Governor's Medal for the Arts.