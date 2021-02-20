VIDEO: Patrick Page Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Broadway favorite Patrick Page, who will is currently appearing in Shakespeare Theatre Company's All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain (streaming now).

Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. Shakespeare Theatre Company Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only, and STC subscribers will have the exclusive opportunity to talk directly with Patrick in a special live, post-show conversation. Buy tickets today!

"I had this idea of doing a one-person show around Shakespeare's villains because I think they are so vital and compelling," explained Page. "I toyed with this idea for a decade. I wrote down different speeches I wanted to do and talked to different friends and directors about it. It never organized itself until I had the notion that maybe I would go chronologically through the canon and see if there was some growth in these characters. So it became a kind of detective story."