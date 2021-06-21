VIDEO: PBS Doc WHEN I'M HER Explores Dancer's Alter Ego

Michael Cusumano was a luminary figure at American Ballet Theatre in New York and had a stellar career ahead of him, but trauma from his past prevented him from fully realizing his potential.

Over time, he finds refuge and liberation by assuming an alter ego: a sparkly turban-wearing, Russian ballet instructor named Madame Olga. Through Olga, Michael is able to give aspiring dancers a place to flourish - and is the mentor he never had for himself.

"When I'm Her" follows the double life of a dancer as he inhabits his alter ego, and as Olga challenges authority, takes on a life of her own, and generates a following for her unconventional ballet classes.

