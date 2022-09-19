VIDEO: Original LEGALLY BLONDE Cast Members Reunite and Re-Enact 'Legally Blonde Remix'

The original cast of Legally Blonde had a reunion this weekend, which included Laura Bell Bundy, Andy Karl, Orfeh, and many more, as well as the show's director Jerry Mitchell.

The group got together by the pool to re-enact the show's iconic number, "Legally Blonde Remix", which was then shared on Instagram.

Check out the video below!

Legally Blonde is a 2007 musical with music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach. It is based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Brown and the 2001 film of the same name.

The show tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner. She discovers how her knowledge of the law can help others, and she successfully defends exercise queen Brooke Wyndham in a murder trial. Throughout the show, very few characters have faith in Elle, but she manages to surprise them when she defies expectations while staying true to herself.

Legally Blonde premiered in pre-Broadway tryouts in San Francisco, California. In April 2007 the show moved to Broadway. Jerry Mitchell directed and choreographed. The original cast starred Laura Bell Bundy as Elle, Christian Borle as Emmett, and Richard H. Blake as Warner. It received seven Tony nominations and ten Drama Desk nominations but did not win any. The West End production opened in January 2010 at the Savoy Theatre. The West End production was nominated for five Laurence Olivier Awards and won three, including the Best New Musical award.