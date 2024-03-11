HAMILTON Releases New Block of Tickets Through Early September 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hamilton has released a new block of tickets through September 1, 2024.

The current cast of Hamilton features Rubén J. Carbajal as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Trey Curtis as Alexander Hamilton, Tamar Greene as George Washington, Jennie Harney-fleming as Angelica Schuyler, Stephanie Jae Park as Eliza Hamilton, Yana Perrault as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Kyle Scatliffe as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Jarrod Spector as King George, Ebrin R. Stanley as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Deejay Young as Aaron Burr.

About Hamilton

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​®​, Grammy​®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.