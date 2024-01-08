Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Surprise Appearance During HAMILTON Curtain Call

Lin-Manuel Miranda made a surprise appearance on stage during the curtain call of Hamilton last night, January 7. Miranda gave a speech to bid farewell to Miguel Cervantes, who played his final performance in the title role, as well as Alysha Deslorieux, a member of the original Broadway company, who played her final show as Eliza.

Cervantes began his eight-year Hamilton journey as the original Alexander Hamilton in the Chicago cast in 2016, and took over the role on Broadway in early 2020, remaining with the production through its reopening post-pandemic shutdown in September 2021.

Check out two videos of Miranda during the curtain call below!

