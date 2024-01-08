Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Surprise Appearance During HAMILTON Curtain Call

Miranda gave a speech to bid farewell to cast members Miguel Cervantes and Alysha Deslorieux.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Lin-Manuel Miranda made a surprise appearance on stage during the curtain call of Hamilton last night, January 7. Miranda gave a speech to bid farewell to Miguel Cervantes, who played his final performance in the title role, as well as Alysha Deslorieux, a member of the original Broadway company, who played her final show as Eliza.

Cervantes began his eight-year Hamilton journey as the original Alexander Hamilton in the Chicago cast in 2016, and took over the role on Broadway in early 2020, remaining with the production through its reopening post-pandemic shutdown in September 2021. 

Check out two videos of Miranda during the curtain call below!

About HAMILTON

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now.  Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.   

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​®​, Grammy​®​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. 

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.   

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.  

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide.  The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.  




RELATED STORIES

1
Trey Curtis to Star as Alexander Hamilton in HAMILTON on Broadway Photo
Trey Curtis to Star as Alexander Hamilton in HAMILTON on Broadway

Trey Curtis will star as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broaday. Learn more about the show here!

2
Interview: HAMILTONs Marc delaCruz Discusses Being a Broadway Standby Photo
Interview: HAMILTON's Marc delaCruz Discusses Being a Broadway Standby

In an exclusive interview, Marc delaCruz discusses the experience of stepping into multiple roles at Hamilton on Broadway.

3
Exclusive: The Cast of HAMILTON Sings Carols For A Cure Photo
Exclusive: The Cast of HAMILTON Sings Carols For A Cure

Cast members from the cast of Hamilton came in to record  Good King Wenceslas under the Musical Direction of Erik Dodenhoff.  The cast puts a “Hamiltonian” spin on this recording.

4
Miguel Cervantes to Play Final HAMILTON Performance in January Photo
Miguel Cervantes to Play Final HAMILTON Performance in January

Miguel Cervantes's final performance as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway will be on January 7, 2024. The announcement was made in a video on his official Instagram account on Saturday. 

