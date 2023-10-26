VIDEO: Benét Monteiro To Play Title Role in Hamburg's HERCULES; Performs 'Go The Distance'

Watch a new music video for the first single from the complete cast recording.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

Casting for the title role in the new Disney musical HERCULES in Hamburg was announced at an event open to the press yesterday. Benét Monteiro will take on the role of Hercules, and his single version of Go The Distance will also be released on all streaming platforms on Friday. Watch the music video for the track exclusively below.

For Benét Monteiro it is the second title role in a brief period - until a few days ago he was on stage in Hamburg in the Broadway sensation HAMILTON.

“I feel incredibly honored to be the first Hercules and to create something completely new. I have so much in common with the character from the popular Disney film! Similar to Hercules, who sets off in the play to take his place in the world of the gods, at the age of 25 I also left my family and my homeland of Brazil behind and followed my dreams. The fact that I’ve gotten to this point now is crazy!”

In particular, the Oscar-nominated title song “Go the Distance” from the HERCULES Disney film holds a special place in Benét Monteiro’s life. “I've sung the song so many times at castings and then got the role that it's basically become my lucky charm,” said the Hamburg resident. That's why the actor is already looking forward to singing the song on stage every evening in the German musical version "Finally Arrived".

Of course, the musical contains many more hits from the 1997 Disney film, composed by Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy winners Alan Menken and David Zippel. The duo has also composed new songs for the stage version.

The complete cast album is expected to be released in July 2024.

Inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios, viewers can expect a brand new musical adventure. An immortal hero, incomparably staged: Disney's HERCULES is the story of a demigod who embarks on a quest for his place in the world. The musical guarantees great feelings, rousing music, powerful voices, spectacular stage sets, and elaborate costumes - divine musical fun for young and old.

The score, written by Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy winners Alan Menken and David Zippel, includes all the R&B and gospel hits known from the film, including the Oscar-nominated song Go the Distance. The duo also wrote some new songs for the stage version.

Disney's HERCULES is a musical adventure at its finest, with songs and lyrics by eight-time Academy Award® winners Alan Menken and David Zippel , and based on the book by Tony Award® winners Robert Horn (Tootsie) and Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of The Londoner Young Vic).

Disney's HERCULES was written as a 1997 animated film by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw and Irene Mecchi; It was directed by The Little Mermaid filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements. HERCULES was the eighth of 10 animated films from the Disney film renaissance, which began in 1989. These include the greatest classics, such as "Aladdin", "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Lion King", which made Disney the leading producer of animated films in Hollywood.

After completing his studies at the ETMB Musical Theater School of Brasilia, the Brazilian native began his musical career as Seaweed in Hairspray in Rio de Janeiro and as Jack in Into The Woods in São Paulo. He thrilled audiences in a wide variety of shows on various AIDA cruise ships. Of great importance to Benét Monteiro are his vocal coach Rodrigo Soalheiro, who has been preparing him for every role since 2010, and the support of his sister Monique Monteiro. In addition to his stage engagements, he made CD recordings with the artist, DJ and producer smiie. In 2021, his debut EP with the single “Can We Go On” was released under his stage name Angeluz. In Germany, Benét Monteiro has already appeared on stage as cover Simba in Disney's THE LION KING in Hamburg and as cover Eddie in the tour of Stage Entertainment's own production SISTER ACT. He then appeared as alternating Lola and Swing in KINKY BOOTS at the Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, as Jagwire in BAT OUT OF HELL at the Stage Metronom Theater in Oberhausen, as Sky in MAMMAM MIA! at the Stage Theater des Westens in Berlin and as Kristoff in Disney's DIE EISKÖNIGN at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in Hamburg. After his role as Alexander Hamilton at the Stage Operettenhaus, Benét Monteiro is now looking forward to the role of Hercules.

Photo: Arjen Mensinga / Stage Entertainment



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to Facility Issues Photo
TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'

The Off-Broadway production of Titanique has cancelled upcoming performance due to 'facility issues.' Performances through October 30 have been cancelled, and the musical is set to resume performances on November 1.

2
Video: Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs Anywhere Photo
Video: Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'

The upcoming Broadway production of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS has dropped the first original song from the show’s composers, PigPen Theatre Co. The songwriting team of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS performs “Anywhere” in this new music video.  

3
Video: Watch WICKED Perform One Short Day on GMA Photo
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

The cast of Wicked appeared on Good Morning America this morning to perform 'One Short Day,' ahead of the musical's 20th anniversary on Broadway. Watch Alyssa Fox, McKenzie Kurtz, and the ensemble of Wicked perform in the new video now!

4
Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN Photo
Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN

The Shark is Broken is the new Broadway play, which explores the behind-the-scenes drama that took place during the filming of the 1975 film Jaws. Richard Dreyfuss shared his opinions on the production in a recent interview, including how it hurt his feelings the way he was portrayed.

More Hot Stories For You

VIDEO: Benét Monteiro To Play Title Role in Hamburg's HERCULES; Performs 'Go The Distance'VIDEO: Benét Monteiro To Play Title Role in Hamburg's HERCULES; Performs 'Go The Distance'
VIDEO: Liza Minnelli & Lorna Luft Sing 'Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again' in Rare FootageVIDEO: Liza Minnelli & Lorna Luft Sing 'Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again' in Rare Footage
VIDEO: Inside Rehearsals for TOSCA at Opera OrlandoVIDEO: Inside Rehearsals for TOSCA at Opera Orlando
VIDEO: ENGLISH at Barrington Stage CompanyVIDEO: ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You