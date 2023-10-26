VIDEO: Benét Monteiro To Play Title Role in Hamburg's HERCULES; Performs 'Go The Distance'

Casting for the title role in the new Disney musical HERCULES in Hamburg was announced at an event open to the press yesterday. Benét Monteiro will take on the role of Hercules, and his single version of Go The Distance will also be released on all streaming platforms on Friday. Watch the music video for the track exclusively below.

For Benét Monteiro it is the second title role in a brief period - until a few days ago he was on stage in Hamburg in the Broadway sensation HAMILTON.

“I feel incredibly honored to be the first Hercules and to create something completely new. I have so much in common with the character from the popular Disney film! Similar to Hercules, who sets off in the play to take his place in the world of the gods, at the age of 25 I also left my family and my homeland of Brazil behind and followed my dreams. The fact that I’ve gotten to this point now is crazy!”

In particular, the Oscar-nominated title song “Go the Distance” from the HERCULES Disney film holds a special place in Benét Monteiro’s life. “I've sung the song so many times at castings and then got the role that it's basically become my lucky charm,” said the Hamburg resident. That's why the actor is already looking forward to singing the song on stage every evening in the German musical version "Finally Arrived".

Of course, the musical contains many more hits from the 1997 Disney film, composed by Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy winners Alan Menken and David Zippel. The duo has also composed new songs for the stage version.

The complete cast album is expected to be released in July 2024.

Inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios, viewers can expect a brand new musical adventure. An immortal hero, incomparably staged: Disney's HERCULES is the story of a demigod who embarks on a quest for his place in the world. The musical guarantees great feelings, rousing music, powerful voices, spectacular stage sets, and elaborate costumes - divine musical fun for young and old.

The score, written by Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy winners Alan Menken and David Zippel, includes all the R&B and gospel hits known from the film, including the Oscar-nominated song Go the Distance. The duo also wrote some new songs for the stage version.

Disney's HERCULES is a musical adventure at its finest, with songs and lyrics by eight-time Academy Award® winners Alan Menken and David Zippel , and based on the book by Tony Award® winners Robert Horn (Tootsie) and Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of The Londoner Young Vic).

Disney's HERCULES was written as a 1997 animated film by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw and Irene Mecchi; It was directed by The Little Mermaid filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements. HERCULES was the eighth of 10 animated films from the Disney film renaissance, which began in 1989. These include the greatest classics, such as "Aladdin", "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Lion King", which made Disney the leading producer of animated films in Hollywood.

After completing his studies at the ETMB Musical Theater School of Brasilia, the Brazilian native began his musical career as Seaweed in Hairspray in Rio de Janeiro and as Jack in Into The Woods in São Paulo. He thrilled audiences in a wide variety of shows on various AIDA cruise ships. Of great importance to Benét Monteiro are his vocal coach Rodrigo Soalheiro, who has been preparing him for every role since 2010, and the support of his sister Monique Monteiro. In addition to his stage engagements, he made CD recordings with the artist, DJ and producer smiie. In 2021, his debut EP with the single “Can We Go On” was released under his stage name Angeluz. In Germany, Benét Monteiro has already appeared on stage as cover Simba in Disney's THE LION KING in Hamburg and as cover Eddie in the tour of Stage Entertainment's own production SISTER ACT. He then appeared as alternating Lola and Swing in KINKY BOOTS at the Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, as Jagwire in BAT OUT OF HELL at the Stage Metronom Theater in Oberhausen, as Sky in MAMMAM MIA! at the Stage Theater des Westens in Berlin and as Kristoff in Disney's DIE EISKÖNIGN at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in Hamburg. After his role as Alexander Hamilton at the Stage Operettenhaus, Benét Monteiro is now looking forward to the role of Hercules.

Photo: Arjen Mensinga / Stage Entertainment