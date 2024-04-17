Coast Guard Change-Of-Command Ceremony To Take Place at the Richard Rodgers Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Capt. Zeita Merchant will relinquish command of Coast Guard Sector New York to Capt. Jonathan Andrechik Monday, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in Manhattan, home of Hamilton.

Capt. Andrechik is currently the Sector New York deputy commander, a position he has held since June of 2023.

Immediately following the formal change-of-command ceremony, Capt. Merchant will be promoted to the rank of rear admiral. Her promotion is a historic moment for the Coast Guard as she will be the first African American woman to achieve this rank in the nearly 234-year history of the military service.

Following the change of command and promotion, Capt. Merchant will assume the role of commander, U.S. Coast Guard Personnel Service Center in Washington, D.C.

Coast Guard Sector New York is the largest operational field command on the East Coast. The area of responsibility stretches from Sandy Hook, N.J. up the Hudson River to Albany, N.Y. The Coast Guard’s roots started in New York City in 1790 by its Founder, Secretary of Treasury Alexander Hamilton.

The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that marks the transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is conducted to demonstrate a continuation of trust and authority within the chain of command.

In 1790, Alexander Hamilton established a service that has stood the test of time to become the modern Coast Guard. He was the first member of an unbroken long blue line that has marched forward for over 225 years. Today, Hamilton’s name graces the hull of the newest National Security Cutter, CGC Alexander Hamilton (WMSL-753), the sixth Coast Guard cutter to bear his name.