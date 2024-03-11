VIDEO: GLEE Star Chris Colfer Reacts To 'Rose's Turn' Viral TikTok Trend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's Rose's Turn on TikTok lately, as creators on the app have taken Chris Colfer's Glee performance of the song and turned it into a viral sensation.

Colfer reacted to the trend on a recent red carpet, jokingly telling an interviewer, "I am confused...I am concerned...I am scared."

See the full clip here and check out Chris's full, iconic Glee performance of 'Rose's Turn' from the musical Gypsy below!

About Chris Colfer

Chris Colfer is a Golden Globe winner for portraying Kurt Hummel on the long-running musical dramedy GLEE. He penned the 2014 "Glee" episode "Old Dog, New Tricks" as well as the 2012 movie "Struck by Lightning," in which he also starred. He is a prolific children's book author, having written over a dozen titles, including the best-selling Land of Stories.