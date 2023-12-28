Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards

VIDEO: Meet The Cast Pioneer Theatre's NATIVE GARDENS

Playing January 12-27, 2024.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

Meet the cast of Pioneer Theatre's Native Gardens as they tell us what plant their character would be in a fun new video. From award-winning playwright Karen Zacarías, NATIVE GARDENS is a contemporary comedy that reminds us: we can’t always choose our neighbors. 

Featured in the cast is PTC alum Tito Livas* (Fireflies, A Christmas Story - The Musical) as Pablo Del Valle. Since last working at PTC, Livas appeared in the new musical Destiny of Desire, also penned by Zacarías, at San Diego's Old Globe.

Making their respective PTC debuts are Katya Collazo* (Off-Broadway's Mrs. Warren's Profession, the American premiere of The Da Vinci Code at Ogunquit Playhouse) as Tania Del Valle; Michael Kostroff* (HBO's The Wire, Inherit the Wind at Pasadena Playhouse) as Frank Butley; and Kelly Coffield Park*(an original cast member of Fox's In Living Color, Perry Street at MCC) as Virginia Butley.

With directing credits at some of the nation's most esteemed theatre companies—including Signature Theatre, Roundhouse Theatre, Kennedy Center, and Mark Taper ForumTimothy Douglas returns to PTC having previously directed Clybourne Park and Fences. Douglas is joined on the Creative Team by Scenic Designer Jo Winiarski (PTC's A Distinct Society, The Prom); Lighting Designer Peter Maradudin (Broadway's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom); Costume Designer Lex Liang (Christmas in Connecticut); and Sound Designer Bryce Robinette (What the Constitution Means to Me). Emily Nacrissa Griffith* is Production Stage Manager.

Tickets available at Click Here.





