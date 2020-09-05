Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, September 5- Happy Birthday, Carol Lawrence!
Today we celebrate the birthday of Broadway's original 'Maria' in West Side Story, Carol Lawrence!
On this day we celebrate, Tony nominated actress, Carol Lawrence!
For over fifty years, the beautiful voice of Carol Lawrence has filled our hearts, having originated the role of the young heroine Maria, in the original Broadway production Jerome Robbins' WEST SIDE STORY.
In addition to earning a Tony Award nomination for her performance in West Side Story. Ms. Lawrence also starred on Broadway in Saratoga, South Pacific, Subways Are For Sleeping, I Do! I Do!, Kiss Of The Spider Woman, and Off-Broadway In Jason Odell Williams' Handle With Care.
