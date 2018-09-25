VIDEO: On This Day, September 25- EVITA Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

On this day in 1979, the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's EVITA had its opening night, with an original cast that included Patti LuPone stars as Eva Peron and Mandy Patinkin as Che Guevara.

EVITA is iconic, with more than 20 major awards to its credit including the Olivier and Tony Awards for Best Musical, a Golden Globe and an Oscar for the film version starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas. Featuring some of Rice and Lloyd Webber's best loved songs including, "Don't Cry For Me Argentina", "On This Night of a Thousand Stars", "You Must Love Me" and "Another Suitcase in Another Hall",

EVITA charts the story of Eva Peron, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Peron, from her humble beginnings through to the extraordinary wealth, power and status which ultimately led her to be heralded as the 'spiritual leader of the nation'.

