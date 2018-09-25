ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, September 25- EVITA Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

Sep. 25, 2018  

On this day in 1979, the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's EVITA had its opening night, with an original cast that included Patti LuPone stars as Eva Peron and Mandy Patinkin as Che Guevara.

EVITA is iconic, with more than 20 major awards to its credit including the Olivier and Tony Awards for Best Musical, a Golden Globe and an Oscar for the film version starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas. Featuring some of Rice and Lloyd Webber's best loved songs including, "Don't Cry For Me Argentina", "On This Night of a Thousand Stars", "You Must Love Me" and "Another Suitcase in Another Hall",

EVITA charts the story of Eva Peron, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Peron, from her humble beginnings through to the extraordinary wealth, power and status which ultimately led her to be heralded as the 'spiritual leader of the nation'.

VIDEO: On This Day, September 25- EVITA Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • VIDEO: On This Day, September 25- EVITA Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
  • Who Will Taylor Swift Play in CATS Film? Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals Her Role!
  • VIDEO: Lady Gaga Debuts Ballad 'Is That Alright?' in Latest Trailer for A STAR IS BORN
  • VIDEO: On This Day, September 24- Happy Birthday, Ben Platt!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, September 21- Happy Birthday, Billy Porter!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, September 20- Run, Freedom, Run! URINETOWN Opens On Broadway!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       