ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, September 19- Happy Birthday, Stephanie J. Block!

Sep. 19, 2018  

On this day we're sending a loving birthday shoutout to one of the stars of Broadway's The Cher Show, Stephanie J. Block.

Stephanie J. Block has been seen on Broadway in Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Reno Sweeney in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical, The Pirate Queen, Liza Minnelli in The Boy from Oz, Wicked. Off-Broadway: Little Miss Sunshine; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark. She has made television appearances on "Orange Is the New Black," "Homeland," and "It Could Be Worse."

Stephanie has graced concert halls and theatres nationwide including appearances with the NY Pops at Carnegie Hall, Boston Pops, National Symphony Orchestra (conducted by Marvin Hamlisch), Dallas Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Utah Symphony, Columbus Symphony, Charlotte Symphony, Cleveland Pops. Solo album: This Place I Know.

Happy Birthday!

VIDEO: On This Day, September 19- Happy Birthday, Stephanie J. Block!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Auditions For the LES MISERABLES Film With 'On My Own'
  • VIDEO: Watch the Final Curtain Call of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, Including a Speech by Director Tina Landau
  • Video Flashback: Take a Look Back on the Career of Marin Mazzie
  • VIDEO: Heather Headley Sings A Moving Tribute to Marin Mazzie
  • VIDEO: First Look and Listen! West End COMPANY Reveals Set Design and Title Song!
  • VIDEO: NBC Shares the First Teaser for HAIR LIVE!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       