VIDEO: On This Day, September 19- Happy Birthday, Stephanie J. Block!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day we're sending a loving birthday shoutout to one of the stars of Broadway's The Cher Show, Stephanie J. Block.

Stephanie J. Block has been seen on Broadway in Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Reno Sweeney in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical, The Pirate Queen, Liza Minnelli in The Boy from Oz, Wicked. Off-Broadway: Little Miss Sunshine; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark. She has made television appearances on "Orange Is the New Black," "Homeland," and "It Could Be Worse."

Stephanie has graced concert halls and theatres nationwide including appearances with the NY Pops at Carnegie Hall, Boston Pops, National Symphony Orchestra (conducted by Marvin Hamlisch), Dallas Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Utah Symphony, Columbus Symphony, Charlotte Symphony, Cleveland Pops. Solo album: This Place I Know.

Happy Birthday!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You